TAPPS pushes start of football season to week of Sept. 28; other sports can begin Sept. 21

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The state of Texas’ public high schools are still waiting for the UIL to provide guidance regarding fall sports, but the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) has spoken for the private schools.

On Friday, the organization announced a return-to-play format that pushes the timeline back until September and affects schools in El Paso, including Cathedral High School and Loretto High School.

Return to Play, Fall 2020



More information here https://t.co/e5Ga1xXqGW pic.twitter.com/8v56fJI1Bu — TAPPS (@TAPPSbiz) July 17, 2020

According to TAPPS, practices for all member schools can begin on Sept. 8. Volleyball matches can begin on Sept. 21, as well as competition for individual sports.

Fall soccer and football must wait an extra week, until the week of Monday, Sept. 28. Assuming Cathedral’s football team plays on Fridays like normal, the Fighting Irish’s first game would be Oct. 2.

Information regarding the TAPPS football season, which includes Cathedral High School here in El Paso. They have pushed back their timeline, games will now start Sept. 28. https://t.co/nygXTv9Dub — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 17, 2020

As with everything, the plan is likely subject to change and completely dependent on how the virus develops.

As for public schools, the Austin American-Statesman reported earlier this week that the UIL will make its announcement regarding fall sports on Monday. According to Thomas Jones with the American-Statesman, the UIL has been meeting with state officials, including the governor’s office.