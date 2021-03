Survive and advance: high school soccer Bi-District scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school soccer playoffs kickoff across the state of Texas this week and Bi-District championships were up for grabs again on Friday night. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

Girls H.S. Soccer Playoff Scores

Thursday Results

-Canyon def. Riverside, 7-0 (Rangers eliminated)

-Dumas def. Mountain View, 3-1 (Lobos eliminated)

-San Elizario def. Borger, 13-1 (Eagles advance to Area Round)

-Pampa def. Clint, 11-0 (Lions eliminated)

-Canutillo def. Chapin, 1-1, 4-2 in PKs (Eagles advance to Area Round, Huskies eliminated)

-Bel Air def. Andress, 2-0 (Highlanders advance to Area Round, Eagles eliminated)

-San Angelo Central def. Montwood, 2-0 (Rams eliminated)

Friday Results

-El Paso High def. Del Valle, 2-0 (Tigers advance to Area Round, Conquistadores eliminated)

-Jefferson def. El Dorado, 1-0 (Silver Foxes advance to Area Round, Aztecs eliminated)

-Permian def. Americas, 3-0 (Americas eliminated)

-Eastlake def. Frenship, 1-1, 4-1 in PKs (Falcons advance to Area Round)

-Franklin def. Midland Lee, 2-0 (Cougars advance to Area Round)

Boys H.S. Soccer Playoffs Scores

Thursday Results

-Riverside def. Canyon, 9-1 (Rangers advance to Area Round)

-Dumas def. Clint, 6-5 (Lions eliminated)

-Borger def. Mountain View, 4-2 (Lobos eliminated)

-San Elizario def. Pampa, 2-1 (Eagles advance to Area Round)

-Chapin def. Parkaland, 5-1 (Huskies advance to Area Round, Matadors elimiated)

-Del Valle def. Andress, 3-0 (Conquistadores advance to Area Round, Eagles eliminated)

-Bowie def. Canutillo, 2-1 (Bears advance to Area Round, Eagles eliminated)

-Montwood def. San Angelo Central, 2-1 in OT (Rams advance to Area Round)

-Eastlake def. Odessa, 5-0 (Falcons advance to Area Round)

Friday Results

-Bel Air def. Burges, 6-1 (Highlanders advance to Area Round, Mustangs eliminated)

-Coronado def. Frenship, 5-3 (Thunderbirds advance to Area Round)

-Pebble Hills def. Midland High, 1-1, 4-3 in PKs (Spartans advance to Area Round)