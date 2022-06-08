EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In what will be the final high school baseball game of the 2022 season, the ‘Sun Kings’ defeated the ‘Diablos’ 3-2 in the District 1-6A All-Star Game on Wednesday at Eastwood High School.

Pebble Hills’ Julian Moya delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Sun Kings the victory.

The game featured multiple players heading to the collegiate level to play baseball, including Americas’ duo of Armani Raygoza and Ruben Gonzalez, who are both going to UTRGV.