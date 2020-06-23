Summer athletic workouts begin for Las Cruces Public Schools

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Back to work. Last week we saw school districts across El Paso open campuses for athletic activity and on Monday, Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) gave their member schools the green light to begin summer workouts.

The New Mexico Activities Association voted last month to allow voluntary workouts under strict guidelines. Workouts across the state began last week, but LCPS decided to wait an additional week to get an effective plan in place.

This is what workouts look like for high schools in Las Cruces beginning today.



Groups of 5, spread out across the field. Drive-up health screenings on the way in. #nmpreps pic.twitter.com/pEgnNGPNTd — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 22, 2020

Workouts at the Field of Dreams on Monday are beginning with phase one — outdoor workouts in groups of five, indoor workouts in groups of three, and no weight room access.

“I think that’s the idea is to try to put something together, especially in this first stage that would almost make it impossible to get sick,” said Las Cruces head coach Mark Lopez. “We got them acclimated today and we’ll start to ramp it up tomorrow so that by the time Thursday comes, we should have a full workout in. I’m really proud of these guys. It was crazy exciting to see them.”

The current stage of workouts will last for two weeks. If all goes well, pod sizes will increase and equipment could be added to workouts.

“If we can get everybody in the United States to do what they’re supposed to do and wear their masks and practice social distancing, we might have football next year,” said Mayfield head coach Michael Bradley.

There’s no telling how this will translate to actual football game in less than two months, but Monday was the first step towards a high school football season.

Gadsden Public Schools will begin their summer strength and conditioning programs on July 6, according to school officials.