LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Steve Castille stepped down as the head football coach at Organ Mountain High School after four seasons on Friday, he confirmed to KTSM.

Castille took over the Knights program in 2019, going 8-26 in his four years in charge at Organ Mountain after arriving from the Albuquerque area.

Organ Mountain is searching for a Head Football Coach to lead our team in the upcoming season. Visit site below. https://t.co/Acy3dMensT — Organ Mountain High School (@OrganMountainHS) January 27, 2023

Castille navigated Organ Mountain through a very difficult season in 2022, after the on-field injury and subsequent death of senior Abraham Romero. The Knights dedicated their season to Romero’s memory.

Organ Mountain posted Castille’s job online on Friday; the job posting say it will remain open to applicants through Feb. 4.