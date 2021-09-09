Socorro snaps 53-game losing streak with win over El Paso High

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s finally over.

Coming into their Week 3 matchup against El Paso High, Socorro hadn’t won a football game on the field since Sept. 11, 2015. Nearly six years to the day, the Bulldogs are back in the win column after beating down the Tigers, 46-23 at R.R. Jones Stadium on Friday night. The win snaps Socorro’s 53-game losing streak (Socorro had two forfeit wins in 2020).

It’s. Over.



Socorro defeats El Paso High 46-23 to snap a 6-year, 53-game losing streak. You love to see it. #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/QjPYbj6u0y — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 10, 2021

“It feels amazing,” said Socorro head football coach Anthony Hinsley. “I feel really happy for my kids and the kids who have been with me since Day 1. They’re showing up everyday and they’re punching that timeclock when they go to work. They’ve gone through a transformation. They kept believing and now they understand what it takes to win. It was a long road, but I’m just so proud of them, so proud of our coaches and everything we’ve done together. It’s a pretty neat feeling.”

With the win, Socorro improves to 1-2 on the season. The Bulldogs will play at Coronado following their bye week on Friday, Sept. 24.

Montwood tops Burges, 29-13

The Montwood Rams captured their first win of the season on Thursday night, 29-13 over the Burges Mustangs. The Rams improve to 1-2 on the season while the Mustangs drop to 1-2.