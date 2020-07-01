Socorro ISD suspends athletic and fine arts activities proactively for week of July 6-10

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School District is suspending all athletic and fine arts activities for the week of July 6-10 out of an abundance of caution, the district announced on Wednesday.

The district did not report any cases of COVID-19 within its schools as part of the suspension; it is purely a precautionary measure, according to SISD athletic director JJ Calderon. Socorro ISD is already off this week (June 29-July 3) for a scheduled summer break, completely unrelated to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Calderon announced the news on Twitter. In a statement, Calderon said, “Out of an abundance of caution, Socorro ISD has made the proactive decision to suspend all athletic and fine arts summer programs for the week of July 6-10. We will provide updates regarding a potential return and fall programs as information becomes available.”

Within SISD, Socorro High School never got the chance to begin workouts, after a coach experienced symptoms of COVID-19 on June 14.

Socorro ISD joins a myriad of schools around El Paso to proactively suspend activities despite not having a positive COVID-19 case. Austin High School, Burges High School, Canutillo High School, Chapin High School, El Paso High School and Irvin High Schools all proactively suspended some or all activities earlier this week.

As of now, El Paso ISD is allowing its individual campuses to decide whether or not to hold workouts. Andress High School, Bowie High School, Coronado High School, Franklin High School and Jefferson High School are still continuing with their athletic activities. However, El Paso ISD is beginning a two-week break from all activities on July 6.

Last week, Ysleta ISD suspended activities for all of its seven high schools (Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks, Parkland, Riverside, Ysleta), after coaches at Hanks and Riverside tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the El Paso-area schools, Clint ISD, which includes Clint High School, Horizon High School and Mountain View High School, is on a previously scheduled two-week break that began Monday. Workouts have not been suspended by Clint ISD, but they are not occurring from June 29-July 12.

San Elizario High School officials tell KTSM that the football team has gone back to virtual workouts and all other sports will do in-person workouts on July 2. After that, all sports at San Elizario will be off until July 13.

Anthony High School finished in-person workouts on Wednesday and will be off the next two days. As of now, Anthony officials tell KTSM they plan to return after the July 4 holiday weekend.

Fabens High School is still active, but the Wildcats are taking the week of July 6-10 off from workouts.

Tornillo High School officials had not yet responded to requests for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.

On June 12, Cathedral High School suspended its workouts following a positive test result by a Fighting Irish football player.

The current target date for many schools to return is July 13. As of Wednesday afternoon, 20 El Paso high schools have currently suspended athletic activities.