Socorro introduces Edward Cano as new head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new era of Socorro Bulldogs football has begun. Socorro Independent School District introducing Edward Cano as the new head football coach and athletic coordinator on Friday morning at a school pep rally.

KTSM was the first to report Cano’s hiring.

Socorro High School is introducing its new head football coach tomorrow. Sources tell KTSM that Pebble Hills offensive coordinator Eddie Cano is the man for the job. #txhsfb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 9, 2021

Cano takes over for Anthony Hinsley, who has led the Bulldogs the past three seasons.

After spending the past seven years as the offensive coordinator at Pebble Hills under head coach Mark Torres, Cano believes now is the time for him to become a head coach. He takes over a Socorro program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2002, seemingly one of the toughest jobs in the county.

“I really want to move forward with the idea that this is a new beginning. This is a new opportunity for them to show what they are capable of,” said Cano. “What has happened in the past — I can’t control it, and my name wasn’t on it. I want them to truly feel that this is a new beginning.”

A graduate of Irvin High School, Cano played under legendary coach Tony Shaw as a wide receiver in the late 1990’s.

“In so many ways, I see myself in these kids,” said Cano. “Now was the time for me to jump on board and become a Socorro Bulldog.”

Cano becomes the sixth head coach at Socorro since 2010, and he plans to waste no time in putting his mark on the program. He addressed the team privately on Friday, and would like to see more community involvement with past and present Bulldogs.

“I do want to meet and get to know some of the old alumni that have been here through the thick and thin,” said Cano. “I know a few guys, and they have a lot of that ‘Mad Dog’ pride that goes back in the day. We want to bring a lot of that back.”

Coach Eddie Cano – TOP DOG! Congratulations to the new Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach for Socorro HS. New era of Bulldog Football. pic.twitter.com/iuhfK7553K — JJ Calderon (@CoachCal_AD) December 10, 2021

