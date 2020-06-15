Socorro High School postpones summer workouts after coach exhibits COVID-19 symptoms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro High School has postponed their summer strength and conditioning programs “until further notice,” after a coach on the staff began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, according to head football coach and athletic coordinator Tony Hinsley.

Socorro was expected to begin summer workouts on Monday.

In a notice sent to parents from the Socorro Independent School District (SISD), the coach was on-campus last week to prepare for the return of workouts, but was not in contact with any student-athletes while on the campus. The other coaches and staff members who came in contact with the coach who is experiencing symptoms are proactively self-isolating while they await results. The school is set to be disinfected on Monday.

Last Friday, a Cathedral football player tested positive for the coronavirus and officials suspended all athletic activity.

Other school districts in the greater El Paso area, including other SISD schools, are expected to begin summer workout programs on Monday. However, Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) will return no earlier than June 22. Sources tell KTSM 9 Sports that YISD could push that date back to June 29.