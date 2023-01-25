EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – SMU made it known to the college football world on Wednesday that it plans on staking a claim to some of the best talent in the Borderland.

The Mustangs extended scholarship offers to a trio of players – Franklin junior quarterback Shay Smith, Chapin freshman athlete Daveon Singleton and El Dorado freshman running back Ryan Estrada – on Wednesday afternoon, proving that they want in on the Sun City’s top players.

SMU first offered Smith, a Class of 2024 prospect that already harbors offers from Houston, Texas Tech and UTEP. Smith threw for over 2,500 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2022, while also rushing for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Smith would like to play quarterback at the next level, but he has the skillset to play all over the field if necessary. He starred at linebacker as a sophomore for Franklin.

Next up on SMU’s offer sheet was Chapin freshman Daveon Singleton. SMU is Singleton’s first Division I offer after an electric first season of high school football in 2022. Called upon to play quarterback in the middle of the season, Singelton threw for 731 yards and nine touchdowns, while rushing for 902 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Singleton is talented enough to play anywhere Chapin – and prospective colleges – want him to. At 5’9, 140 pounds, he still has some growing to do in his final three years of high school football. SMU may have been his first D1 offer, but they certainly won’t be his last.

Finally, SMU jumped back into the Class of 2026 waters and offered another freshman phenom: El Dorado standout running back Ryan Estrada.

SMU is the second Division I offer for Estrada, who picked up his first D1 offer from UTSA in mid-October. As a freshman in 2022, Estrada rushed for 1,326 yards and 13 touchdowns; caught 23 passes for 280 yards four touchdowns; and even threw a touchdown pass.

Estrada is already regarded as one of the best running back prospects in west Texas. As he continues forward with his high school football career, expect him – as well as Singleton – to continue to receive offers from college football programs around the nation.