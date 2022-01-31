EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six El Paso high school basketball teams once again saw themselves in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Top 25 rankings on Monday.

In the boys side in Class 6A, Americas (28-1) is ranked 23rd, falling one spot despite another undefeated week. The Chapin boys (23-4) rose to No. 12 in Class 5A, up one spot from a week ago.

On the girls side, three teams are ranked in Class 5A: Burges (No. 13, 25-2), Chapin (No. 18, 27-3) and Andress (No. 25, 24-4). Chapin will square off with Burges on Tuesday night and then gets Andress on Friday.

In Class 4A, the Mountain View girls (22-4) actually rose two spots to No. 13, despite losing on the road to San Elizario on Friday night.

Up in New Mexico, the Las Cruces boys continue to be ranked No. 1 in the state.