Class 6A

Americas vs. Abilene High

Abilene High defeats Americas, 8-7 in Game 1 (Thursday)

Americas defeats Abilene High, 4-2 in Game 2

Americas defeats Abilene High, 9-3 in Game 3 (Americas advances to Area Round)

Pebble Hills vs. Midland High

Midland High defeats Pebble Hills, 6-1 in Game 1 (Wednesday)

Midland High defeats Pebble Hills, 5-2 in Game 2 (Pebble Hills eliminated from the playoffs)

Eastwood vs. Odessa High

Eastwood defeats Odessa High 4-2 in Game 1

Odessa High defeats Eastwood 5-4 in Game 2

Eastwood defeats Odessa High 9-8 in Game 3 (Troopers advance to Area round)

Eastlake vs. Frenship

Frenship defeats Eastlake 14-2 in Game 1

Frenship defeats Eastlake, 5-2 in Game 2 (Falcons eliminated)

Class 5A

Chapin vs. Canutillo

Chapin defeats Canutillo, 12-2 in Game 1 (Thursday)

Chapin defeats Canutillo, 13-2 in Game 2 (Chapin advances to Area Round)

El Dorado defeats Burges, 11-2 in Game 2 (El Dorado advances to Area Round)

Hanks defeats Jefferson, 23-0 in Game 2 (Hanks advances to Area Round)

Ysleta defeats El Paso High, 16-0 in Game 1 (Ysleta advances to Area Round)

Class 4A

Andrews vs. San Elizario

Andrews defeats San Elizario, 10-0 in Game 1 (Thursday)

Andrews defeats San Elizario, 13-1 in Game 2 (Eagles eliminated)

Riverside vs. Fort Stockton

Fort Stockton defeats Riverside, 15-3 in Game 1

Fort Stockton defeats Riverside, 8-3 in Game 2 (Rangers eliminated)

Clint vs. Midland Greenwood

Midland Greenwood defeats Clint, 12-0 in Game 1

Midland Greenwood defeats Clint, 8-3 in Game 2 (Lions eliminated)

Monahans defeats Fabens, 20-2 in Game 1 (Fabens eliminated from playoffs)

Class 3A

La Mesa defeats Anthony, 20-0 in Game 1 (Anthony eliminated from playoffs)