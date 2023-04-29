EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several El Paso-area high school track and field athletes punched their tickets to the 2023 UIL Track and Field State Meet on Saturday, the last day of the regionals stage.

Here is the list of State Meet qualifiers as of Saturday night:

CLASS 6A

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Luis Pastor, Coronado High School: 1st place, Time: 4:13.65

Pastor also placed first in the Class 6A 3200 Meter Run on Friday.

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

Franklin, 3rd place, Time: 41.60

Franklin’s 4×100 Meter Relay team of Beau Sparks, Julian Mars, Gerald Williams, Jordan Morales earned a wild card selection to the State Meet.

CLASS 5A

Boys High Jump

Ricardo Leyva, Horizon: 1st place, 6-11.00

Boys 800 Meter Run

Seth Truax, Chapin: 2nd place, 1:57.04

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

Parkland, 3rd place, 1:27.06

The Parkland 4×200 Meter Relay team of Kaleb Martinez, Joseph W. Gomez, Lincoln Juardo, and DJ Crest earned a wild card selection to the State Meet.

Girls 100 Meter Dash

Morgan Little, Chapin: 1st place, 11.59

Girls Long Jump

Morgan Litte, Chapin: 2nd place 19-08.00

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

Chapin, 3rd place, 47.13

The Chapin girls 4×100 Meter Relay team of Maliyah Pride, Morgan Little, Caidence Johnson, and Samahdi Foster earned a wild card selection to the State Meet.

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

Chapin, 2nd place, 1:39.12

The Chapin girls 4×200 Meter Relay team of Maliyah Pride, Morgan Little, Caidence Johnson, and Samahdi Foster earned a wild card selection to the State Meet.

CLASS 4A

Boys Long Jump

Jose Guardado, Riverside: 1st place, 22-09.00

Angel Munoz, Riverside: 2nd place, 22-06.50

Boys 800 Meter Run

Christopher Moreno, San Elizario: 1st place, 1:54.37

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Christopher Moreno, San Elizario, 2nd place, 4:28.91

CLASS 3A

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Daniel Romero, Tornillo: 2nd place

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Daniel Romero, Tornillo, 2nd place, 9:37.48

The 2023 UIL Track and Field State Meet will take place May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.