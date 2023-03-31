EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Regional Quarterfinals round of the UIL Texas Soccer State Championships kicked off on Friday. Eight El Paso area teams qualified for the Regional Quarterfinals after two rounds of the playoffs. Five of them punched their tickets to the Sweet 16 after Friday night’s action.

Class 6A

Boys

Eastlake def. Euless Trinity, 3-1 (Eastlake advances to Regional Semifinals)

Eastlake will play in the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row. The Falcons will face off with Lake Highlands on Friday, Apr. 7.

Class 5A

Boys

Bel Air def. Abilene, 5-0 (Bel Air advances to Regional Semifinals)

Bel Air advances to its first Sweet 16 since 2019. The Highlanders will face off with Centennial on Friday, Apr. 7.

Class 4A

Boys

San Elizario def. Riverside, 2-0 (San Elizario advances to Regional Semifinals)

San Elizario qualifies for the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row. The Eagles will play Western Hills on Friday, Apr. 7.

Irvin def. Wichita Falls, 2-1 (Irvin advances to Regional Semifinals)

Girls

San Elizario def. Canyon Randall, 2-1 OT (San Elizario advances to Regional Semifinals)

On Saturday, a pair of El Paso area girls’ teams will battle it out for a ticket to the Sweet 16. Andress and Del Valle will face off against each other in the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals at Eastwood High School. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. MT.