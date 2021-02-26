Second half woes doom Andress in Round of 32 loss to No. 6 Amarillo

ANDREWS, Texas (KTSM) — The Andress boys basketball team saw their season come to an end on Friday night in the Regional Quarterfinals in Andrews. No. 6 Amarillo High outscoring the Eagles 33-6 in the second half to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.

FINAL: No. 6 Amarillo dominates the second half to beat Andress 64-34 in 5A Regional Quarterfinals. The Sandies held the Eagles to just 1 field goal after halftime and 5 second half points. Amarillo is as good a team as I’ve seen all year. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 27, 2021

Andress finishes the season 17-5 (11-3) under head coach Jim Forbes.

Three El Paso boys programs remain in the Texas high school basketball playoffs. Americas will play Frenship in the Regional Quarterfinals on Saturday in Andrews, while Ysleta and Chapin will matchup in an all-El Paso Regional Quarterfinal on Saturday at Fabens High School.