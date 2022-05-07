EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Only six area high school softball teams remain in the 2022 UIL Texas Softball State Championships. Here are scores from all of the area teams who took to the field around the state on Saturday.

6A

Americas vs. Keller

Game 1: Americas def. Keller 9-2

Game 2: Americas def. Keller 5-4 (Americas advances to Area)

5A

Hanks vs. Canyon Randall

Game 1: Canyon Randall def. Hanks 11-10

Game 2: Canyon Randall def. Hanks 8-6 (Hanks eliminated from playoffs)

Chapin vs. Abilene Wylie

Game 1: Abilene Wylie def. Chapin 12-6

Game 2: Abilene Wylie def. Chapin 7-3 (Chapin eliminated from playoffs)

El Dorado vs. Lubbock Monterey

Game 1: Lubbock Monterey def. El Dorado 24-4

Game 2: Lubbock Monterey def. El Dorado 12-2 (El Dorado eliminated from playoffs)

Ysleta vs. Amarillo

Game 1: Ysleta def. Amarillo 8-5

Game 2: Amarillo def. Ysleta 11-6

Game 3: Amarillo def. Ysleta 6-1 (Ysleta eliminated from playoffs)