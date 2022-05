EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2022 UIL Texas Baseball State Championships Bi-District round play continued on Saturday. Some area high schools were up a game in their best of three games series while others were on the back foot having to win two games to secure their ticket to the Area Round of the tournament. Here is a look scores from today’s action on the diamond.

6A

Pebble Hills vs. Odessa Permian

Game 1: Odessa Permian def. Pebble Hills 10-9

Game 2: Pebble Hills def. Odessa Permian 12-10

Game 3: Pebble Hills def. Odessa Permian 5-3 (Pebble Hills advances to Area Round)

Eastwood vs. Midland Legacy

Game 1: Eastwood def. Midland Legacy 3-2

Game 2: Midland Legacy def. Eastwood 11-10

Game 3: Midland Legacy def. Eastwood 9-6 (Eastwood eliminated from playoffs)

Montwood vs. Frenship

Game 1: Frenship def. Montwood 12-0

Game 2: Frenship def. Montwood 10-0 (Montwood eliminated from playoffs)

5A

Burges vs. Ysleta

Game 1: Ysleta def. Burges 13-7

Game 2: Ysleta def. Burges 13-0 (Ysleta advances to Area Round, Burges eliminated from playoffs)

Canutillo vs. Bowie

Game 1: Canutillo def. Bowie 13-3

Game 2: Canutillo def. Bowie 6-0 (Canutillo advances to Area, Bowie eliminated from playoffs)

Del Valle vs. Irvin

Game 1: Del Valle def. Irvin 8-5

Game 2: Del Valle def. Irvin 9-3 (Del Valle advances to Area, Irvin eliminated from playoffs)

Andress vs. El Dorado

Game 1: El Dorado def. Andress 12-2

Game 2: Andress def. El Dorado 10-0

Game 3: El Dorado def. Andress 5-4 (El Dorado advances to Area, Andress eliminated from playoffs)

4A

Clint vs. Midland Greenwood

Game 1: Midland Greenwood def. Clint 3-0

Game 2: Midland Greenwood def. Clint 9-0 (Clint eliminated from playoffs)

Fabens vs. Seminole

Game 1: Fabens def. Seminole 11-8

Game 2: Seminole def. Fabens 11-3

Game 3: Seminole def. Fabens 16-4 (Fabens eliminated from playoffs)

San Elizario vs. Andrews

Game 1: Andrews def. San Elizario 22-0

Game 2: Andrews def. San Elizario 19-0 (San Elizario eliminated from playoffs)

Riverside vs. Fort Stockton

Game 1: Riverside def. Fort Stockton 7-3

Game 2: Riverside def. Fort Stockton 17-7 (Riverside advances to Area)

2022 NMMA Baseball Championships

Hobbs def. Las Cruces 13-3 (Las Cruces loses series 2-1, eliminated from playoffs)

Organ Mountain def. Los Lunas 11-1 (Organ Mountain wins series 2-1, advances to quarterfinals)

Cleveland def. Centennial 11-1 (Centennial loses series 2-1, eliminated from playoffs)

Sandia def. Mayfield 18-1 (Mayfield loses series 2-1, eliminated from playoffs)