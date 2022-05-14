EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four El Paso-area high school teams were alive heading into Saturday’s area round games. Here is a look at scores from Saturday’s action on the diamond.

UIL CLASS 6A AREA PLAYOFFS

Pebble Hills vs. Keller – All games in Andrews

Game 1: Keller def. Pebble Hills 8-5

Game 2: Keller def. Pebble Hills 5-1 (Pebble Hills eliminated from playoffs)

UIL CLASS 5A AREA PLAYOFFS

Del Valle vs. Lubbock Coronado – All games in Monahans

Game 1: Del Valle def. Lubbock Coronado 1-0

Game 2: Del Valle def. Lubbock Coronado 3-2 (Del Valle advances to regional quarterfinals)

Ysleta vs. Lubbock Cooper – All games at NMMI, Roswell, NM

Game 1: Lubbock Cooper def. Ysleta 9-1

Game 2: Lubbock Cooper def. Ysleta 11-1 (Ysleta eliminated from playoffs)

El Dorado vs. Abilene Wylie – All games in Fort Stockton

Game 1: Abilene Wylie def. El Dorado 17-6

Game 2: Abilene Wylie def. El Dorado 8-1 (El Dorado eliminated from playoffs)

Who’s playoff journeys continue?

After the area round of the 2022 UIL High School Baseball State Championships, Del Valle and Riverside are the lone survivors from El Paso that are still in the playoffs.

Del Valle will play Abilene Wylie, the team that eliminated El Dorado, in the 5A regional quarterfinals next week.

Riverside will play the winner of the Andrews-Snyder series in the 4A regional quarterfinals next week.