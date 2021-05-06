San Elizario’s Gomez, Moreno win big on day 1 of UIL State Track

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KTSM) – San Elizario’s star distance runner Edwin Gomez proved once again why he’ll be running for the Texas Longhorns come next year on Thursday at the UIL State Track & Field Championships.

Racing in the finals of the Class 4A 800 meters, 1600 meters and 3200 meters all in the same day, Gomez brought home gold in the 800 in 1:56.80; silver in the 3200 in 9:33.66; and fifth place in the 1600 in 4:25.33.

Gomez’s San Eli teammate, Christopher Moreno, finished right behind him in second place in the 800 in 1:57.29. The Eagles duo tallied 28 total points between the two of them, good for a fourth place finish in Class 4A overall.

In Class 3A, Tornillo’s Lizbeth Fierro took second place in the shot put, an event that she didn’t start competing in until two months ago. Her fourth attempt of 39-8 3/4 was a personal best and ended up being the silver medal toss.

Three other Borderland state qualifiers managed to finish just off the medal podium. Riverside’s Ian Valdez finished fourth in the Class 4A high jump; Clint’s Jesus Rocha was fourth in the 4A 300M hurdles; and Tornillo’s Angel Torres finished in fourth place in both the Class 3A 1600 and 3200. Riverside’s Angel Munoz was ninth in the 4A 300M hurdles.

The Texas State Track and Field Championships continue on Friday and Saturday. Borderland athletes will compete in Class 5A on Friday and in Class 6A on Saturday.

Friday:

5A boys pole vault: Austin Lara, Del Valle, 11 a.m. MT

5A girls triple jump: Eireann Donohoe, Chapin, 12:45 p.m. MT

5A girls 800M: Angelina Lujan-Marrufo, Parkland, 3:20 p.m. MT

5A girls 400M: Angelina Lujan-Marrufo, Parkland, 5 p.m. MT

5A girls 300M Hurdles: Plea’ Jai’ Roulhac, Chapin, 5:35 p.m. MT

5A girls 4×400: Chapin 4×400 team, Sela Arevelo, Samahdi Foster, Plea’ Jai’ Roulhac, Kennedy McDonald, 6:45 p.m. MT

Saturday:

6A boys 3200M: Israel David, Eastlake and Luis Pastor, Coronado, 7:45 a.m. MT

6A boys Triple Jump: Caleb Stewart, Americas, 12:45 p.m. MT

6A boys 1600M: Israel David Eastlake, 5:50 p.m. MT