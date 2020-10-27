San Elizario soars past Fabens in Monday Night Football

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On a day where three El Paso County school districts (Canutillo ISD, El Paso ISD, Socorro ISD) elected to suspend athletics at the request of County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, five school districts (Anthony ISD, Clint ISD, Tornillo ISD) have decided to play-on, including Fabens ISD and San Elizario ISD.

Fabens and San Elizario both meeting on the football field on Monday night in a previously rescheduled game from the beginning of the District 1-4A season.

The Eagles flew out to an early lead and would not look back, winning their second consecutive game, 36-12 over the Wildcats. San Elizario improving to 2-2 on the season while Fabens drops to 0-4.