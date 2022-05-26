SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario High School loves its state champions.

Since 1977, San Elizario has had 21 state winners between individuals and teams’ efforts in their athletics’ program.

On Thursday, San Elizario ISD and the high school revealed their ninth and newest monument at San Elizario High School’s ‘Pathway of Champions Plaza’.

The @SanElizarioISD Cross Country team revealed the newest monument and received the 2021 UIL State Champion Ring.

The latest Texas-Shaped monument paid tribute to the San Elizario 2021-22 Boys Cross Country team that won the Class 4A State Championship back in November 2021. It marked the second year in a row that the team won the state title.

Team coaches Cesar Morales and Jorge Maese and their team that consisted of Julian Guerra, Angel Maese, Matthew Maese, Alan Ceballos, Leonardo Herrera, Gustavo Salazar, Christopher Moreno, Irvin Vazquez, and Jorge Maese Jr. were all in attendance for the monument revealing ceremony.

The moment the curtain was peeled off the new monument created special feelings for members of the team that worked countless hours in order to grab the program’s sixth cross country state championship.

“Well in our sport it is the sixth one here that we have so it is just a relief because the fact that students believe in you as a coach, you want to give something back to them and the fact that these are going to be here forever, that eventually you’re going to have them come back with their families. You never know with their kids, with their wives and their names are going to be here forever. It’s just a memory of the hard work that they put into this high school. And now, again, give it back to our community.” said San Elizario Cross Country coach Cesar Morales.

“It felt great seeing all the hard work we were working on during the summer, doing the hard practices in the mornings,” said junior Christopher Moreno. “It feels great to see how it pays off and to see our names in these monuments and our guys are going to be remembered in this community.”

“It feels great knowing that our work paid off and that they’ve made something special that we’re going to remember.” said Jorge Maese Jr.