San Elizario Eagles looking to soar to new heights in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ray Aguilar Jr. set the tone in his first season as the head football coach at San Elizario. Now, Aguilar is looking to take the Eagles to new heights in 2019.

San Elizario finished last season 6-5, qualifying for the playoffs and playing competitive football throughout the season. The Eagles return 14 starters from last year’s team, including 9 on offense.

“We have a great offensive line and that’s what everyone is talking about is our offensive line,” said Aguilar. “All five of them are returning starters, which is nice. We return that experience.”

“We are looking a lot better than last year,” said senior running back Ray Acevado. “I think we improved tremendously. We have gotten faster, stronger, and bigger.”

San Elizario will open the season on Friday at Riverside.

Tonight's #txhsfb preview takes us to San Elizario where the Eagles are looking to soar to new heights in 2019. STORY on #KTSM9Sports at 6/10 p.m. #9OT pic.twitter.com/f53fJPouBJ — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 27, 2019

San Elizario Eagles

Head Coach: Ray Aguilar Jr.

2018 Record: 6-5 (1-2)

Returning Starters O/D: 9/5

Impact Players: Sr. OL Jason Licon, Sr. OL Chris Hernandez, Sr. RB Ray Acevado, Sr. LB Jose Correa, Sr. DE Nathan Martinez, Soph. QB Junior Saucedo

2019 Outlook: After laying a great foundation in year one under Aguilar, the Eagles have aspirations of a district championship on the 20th anniversary of their last district title. The entire offensive line returns and 1,000-yard rusher Acevado will lead the offensive charge. Jose Correa returns as the 2018 District 1-4A defensive MVP. Expect even more improvement for San Eli in 2019.