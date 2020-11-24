San Elizario captures fifth boys cross country state championship

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTSM) — It was a cross country season unlike any other, but when the dust settled at the UIL Texas State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock on Tuesday, the San Elizario boys cross country team found themselves back on top, again — state champs.

Led by top 10 finishes from Edwin Gomez (2nd place), Dilan Sanchez (3rd place), and Christopher Moreno (7th place), San Elizario captured their fifth state championship in program history, their first since 2017. The Eagles were also led by Irvin Vasquez (30th place), Alan Ceballos (53rd place), Matthew Maese (63th place), and Angel Maese (73rd place), San Elizario is coached by Cesar Morales.

San Elizario has won state titles in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and now, again in 2020. The Eagles finished third in 2018 and second in 2019.