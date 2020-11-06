San Elizario cancels remainder of high school football season

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) — Playing high school football through a pandemic has proven to be difficult, especially in the greater El Paso area where COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

The San Elizario High School football program was scheduled to host Clint in the District 1-4A regular season finale on Friday night. Officials at the San Elizario Independent School District confirming to KTSM 9 Sports that the game has been canceled and, “is COVID-19 related.” The cancellation results in an Eagles forfeit, giving the Lions the outright district championship.

Unfortunately our varsity football game scheduled for tonight has been forfeited by San Elizario due to COVID issues. They are in our thoughts, and we hope for all of them to have a speedy recovery through these difficult times. — Clint Lions Football (@lions_clint) November 6, 2020

San Elizario finishes the regular season 2-4 (1-3) and qualified for the playoffs. However, next Friday’s Bi-District playoff game against Fort Stockton has also been canceled, effectively ending their season.

In similar moves, Fabens and Anthony have also canceled the remainder of their football seasons due to COVID-19 concerns.