San Elizario boys win second straight Class 4A cross country state championship

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTSM) – For the second year in a row, the San Elizario boys cross country team won the Class 4A state championship on Saturday in Round Rock.

The Eagles’ 93 points were four more than second place Argyle. Christopher Moreno finished second overall in 15:45.8.

Congrats to BACK-to-BACK 4A Boys #UILState Cross Country team champions, San Elizario! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kGvVJCrqoA — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) November 6, 2021

In Class 6A, Eastwood’s boys finished in third place overall with 132 points, one point ahead of Atascosita. Andres Gurrola was 12th overall in Class 6A.

Saturday’s third place finish is the fifth straight year the Troopers have placed in the top three or better.