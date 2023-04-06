EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Few boys soccer teams have been as successful in Class 4A in the state of Texas in the last 10 years as San Elizario.

The Eagles have three state championships in the last 10 years, including back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. This spring San Eli could be on a similar path.

For the second year in a row San Elizario will play in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals on Friday in Justin, Texas, outside of Fort Worth. The Eagles will play Western Hills for the right to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in four years.

“We’ve been building this team since that year after COVID,” said head coach Max Sappenfield after the Eagles beat Riverside last week in the Regional Quarterfinals. “We won two playoff games in 2021, three last year, so hopefully we can get that fourth win this year. We’ve been steadily improving with this group of kids.”

The Eagles will look to advance to the 4A Region I Finals on Friday at 4:30 p.m. MT vs. Western Hills. If San Elizario wins and the Irvin boys beat Diamond Hill-Jarvis (2 p.m. MT), then those two will meet for the right to go to the Class 4A Final Four on Saturday.

The San Elizario girls are also back in the Sweet 16 again on Friday and will play undefeated Stephenville on Friday at 11:30 a.m. MT in Justin.