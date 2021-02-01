Ruben Torres III named Marlin head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Marlin Independent School District (MISD) superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson dipped into his El Paso connections to find the his district’s next head football coach. Franklin offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Ruben Torres III, officially named as the district’s head football coach and assistant athletic director on Monday.



Torres was the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Ysleta High School from 2012-2016 and went 20-22 in five seasons with the Indians. Following the 2016 season, he was hired at El Dorado High School where he led the Aztecs to two district championships and a 15-7 mark in his two seasons as the head coach and athletic coordinator.

Torres spent the past two years at Franklin High School as an assistant on the Cougars staff.



“We welcome Ruben Torres to the Marlin Bulldog family,” said Henson, who is the former principal at Parkland High School. “His background includes successful tenures as a head coach at the 5A and 6A divisions of Texas high school football. His football expertise, demonstrated values, and forward-thinking vision fits well into the program here at Marlin. He reflects the mission of our school district to promote excellence and winning on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”

Torres is well-respected within the coaching community, not only locally in El Paso, but the state of Texas as well. He takes over a Marlin program playing in Class 2A, Division I. The Bulldogs went 4-5 last season under David Haynes Jr. who resigned from his post after two seasons.



“Marlin ISD selected an excellent leader, mentor, and offensive guru in Ruben Torres,” said Jesse

Perales, head football coach at Garland Namaan Forest High School. “Having coached against

Coach Torres many Friday nights, I know that he is going to take the Bulldog football program in

the direction the community expects it to go. Alongside the leadership and vision of Dr. Henson,

Marlin ISD is about to build a culture of winning that will be modeled throughout the state.”



An El Paso native, Torres graduated of Irvin High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in

Business Administration from the University of Texas at El Paso and is the proud father of two

children, Isaiah and Keira. He is the older brother of Pebble Hills High School football head coach Mark Torres.