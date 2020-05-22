Roll Tide: Burges’ Tavorus Jones receives offer from Alabama

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is no longer college football’s hidden gem – not after Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide targeted Burges High School running back Tavorus Jones.

Jones tweeting on Thursday he has received an offer from Alabama ahead of his junior year.

“It was definitely unexpected, ” said Jones. “I haven’t talked to them until today, but the coaches are really good. They talked to me about the facilities and I know about all the championships they’ve won. I know about all the great running backs they’ve had and all the great players who have come out of there.”

After putting up gaudy numbers as a sophomore, it’s no wonder Jones is receiving attention from the likes of Alabama. He totaled 1,767 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns in 2019, averaging 9.8 yards per carry from his position of choice, running back. Jones rushed for 1,134 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Standing at 6’0, 180 lbs., Jones is a threat in the backfield and can be split out wide as a receiver. He hauled in 33 receptions and led the Mustangs in receiving with 498 yards and five touchdowns.

Jones now holds offers from Alabama, Texas, and SMU.