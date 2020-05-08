Roberto Herrera to lead San Elizario Eagles as Head Football Coach

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario High School has promoted Roberto Herrera from defensive coordinator to head football coach, SEISD announced on Thursday. Herrera takes over for Ray Aguilar Jr. who took the head coaching job at El Paso High last month.

Herrera is in his third year at San Elizario High School, having served the last two years as defensive coordinator under Aguilar Jr. Herrera has 22 years of coaching experience and is a UTEP graduate.



In 2018, Herrera improved the Eagles’ defense significantly. San Elizario cut their opponents yards and points per game in half from the previous season. In 2019, the defense produced seven All-District players.



Prior to arriving at San Elizario, Herrera was the head football coach at Fabens from 2015-2017. He also coached football at Canutillo for 17 years.



“I am really excited to see him step into the head football coach position at San Elizario High School,” said Christine Jaksch, SEISD Athletic Director. “He has years of knowledge and is ready to take over this Eagles Team.”

San Elizario is scheduled to open the season on Friday, August 28 against Anthony.