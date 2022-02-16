EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is sending 43 high school wrestlers to this year’s UIL Wrestling State Tournament that will take place this Friday and Saturday.

One of those high school wrestlers is Riverside’s Jayden Bustillos who will look to make a run in the state tournament this weekend.

This is the senior’s third state tournament appearance and is hoping to be on the top step of the podium after the dust settles at the Berry Center, home of this year’s state tournament, in Cypress, Texas.

“I’m expecting to have good matches”, said Bustillos. “I’m coming in positive. I’m just going to say in my head I got to go, I got to go because these are my last four matches and I got to give it all I got.”

Bustillos has had a stellar senior campaign, collecting 30 wins this season, a first place finish in the UIL Boys District 2-5A tournament, along with a second place finish in last weekend’s UIL Boys Region 1-5A tournament.

It was Randall’s Aidan Medina that grabbed a major decision win over Bustillos in the first place match of the regional tournament at 126 pounds last weekend.

Despite the tough result, Bustillos is using the loss as motivation as all eyes are looking forward on state competition.

“I feel like that loss made me want to comeback and work on my flaws,” said Bustillos. “Wrestling at state I want to like perfect what I’ve been working on.”

Bustillos made a name for himself as one of the state’s top wrestlers during his junior year where he placed first in both the 2021 UIL Boys District 2-5A and 2021 UIL Boys Region 1-5A tournaments at 113 pounds last April.

Bustillos battled his way though the state tournament bracket to make the finals before he suffered a major decision loss to Carrollton Creekview’s Kenneth Hendriksen.

Fast forward to today, Bustillos aims to have big success at 126 pounds, which is a two weight class jump from 113.

“I’m expecting him to win state,” said Riverside wrestling head coach Alberto Lucero, who is in his first year coaching the team. “That has been our goal since day one, that has been the goal since I got to Riverside, first thing we talked about was how we were going to win state.”

The 2022 UIL Boys State Championship will be held at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas on Feb. 18 and 19.