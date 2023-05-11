AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – In a long and illustrious career at Riverside High School, Angel Munoz saved his best for last at the UIL State Track and Field Championships.

Competing in the Class 4A long jump for the second year in a row, Munoz secured a bronze medal with a personal best leap of 22 feet, 8.75 inches on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

“It’s crazy emotional. It’s my third year here and to finally be here on the podium as a senior, I can’t explain it,” Munoz said.

Cheesin' 🥉🥉 @Angel1Munoz_ has 1 event left at state tonight in the 300 meter hurdles. pic.twitter.com/PchjoZ9Up2 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 11, 2023

His Rangers teammate, Jose Guardado, finished in fifth place with a jump of 22 feet, 3.5 inches, as he finished up his Riverside career as a top five finisher in Texas.

Munoz was in third place after his first two jumps, before managing his best-ever jump on his third attempt. It was good enough to see him through to the podium.

Last jump of the 4A long jump for Riverside’s Angel Munoz. Speedy is going to finish on the podium in third place, the first Borderland medalist of 2023. His teammate Jose Guardado will finish fifth. pic.twitter.com/BRxRbGSdhG — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 11, 2023

“My first jump wasn’t very good and I could’ve let that define my whole thing and let my mindset go down, but I told myself that I was better than that. To pop that jump, that’s what I came here for,” Munoz said.

Munoz isn’t done at the state meet; he’ll compete in the 4A 300 meter hurdles later tonight in Austin to officially close out his high school career.

Elsewhere at the state meet, Tornillo’s Daniel Romero scored a point for the Coyotes by finishing in sixth place in the Class 3A 3,200 meters. Romero clocked in at 9:42.52. Holliday freshman Noah Strohman set a new state record in the event, winning state in 9:11.73.

Tornillo’s Daniel Romero finishes in 6th place at State in the 3A 3200 in 9:42.52. Holliday’s Noah Strohman set a new state record in winning the state title. pic.twitter.com/RM2ubR7dWw — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 11, 2023

Romero will also compete later tonight in the 1,600 meters. San Elizario’s Christopher Moreno will look to defend his 2022 4A state title in the 800 meters, as well as pull an upset in the 1,600 meters.