Riverside with hopes of big season after successful 2021 campaign

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – After bowing out of the Texas Class 4A playoffs in triple overtime last November, Riverside is ready to prove they’re capable of more in 2021.

The high school football season in El Paso will finally begin on Aug. 26 and the Rangers will be the favorite to win District 1-4A after a second place finish a year ago in their first season in Class 4A.

Head coach Gary Recoder’s bunch always has high expectations and the 2020 success did nothing to quell those desires. If anything, it made the Rangers more hungry.

“There’s no need to talk about that stuff because those kids have had a chip on their shoulder from the last playoff game,” said Recoder. “The kids know what’s expected of them, the program knows where we’re going.”

A lot returns for the Rangers in 2021, including junior quarterback Angel “Speedy” Munoz. He lit up the District as a sophomore and has high hopes for what Riverside can accomplish this time around.

“A district championship, we’re getting that for sure, but that’s expected,” said Munoz. “We’re trying to go deeper in the playoffs. We only went one round last year and that’s not acceptable. So, we’ll hopefully go four or five rounds deep.”

The Rangers will start what they hope is one of the best seasons in school history on Aug. 27 vs. El Paso High.