EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Riverside High School quarterback Angel “Speedy” Munoz received his first Division I offer from Army on Tuesday afternoon.

Munoz made the announcement on his Twitter page. An electric dual threat under center, Munoz led the Rangers to the Class 4A Regional Semifinals in 2021 and will be a senior in 2022-23.

#AGTG After a great visit from @MikeViti , and phone call with @CoachJeffMonken , I am extremely blessed to receive my first Division 1 offer to play football at West Point!#BEATnavy@CoachRecoder @RangerFtbl pic.twitter.com/fjN4cPQxAs — Angel Munoz (@Angel1Munoz_) April 26, 2022

Munoz passed and threw all over teams in El Paso and across the state of Texas last fall, throwing for 1,853 yards and 20 touchdowns, while completing 55% of his passes. However, it was on the ground where Munoz was perhaps most dangerous.

He ran for 1,998 yards, just shy of eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark and also scored 22 touchdowns. He had 11 games of 100 yards or more for Riverside. His 42 total touchdowns made him one of the most dangerous players in El Paso and he did it all while also playing safety for the Rangers’ defense.

His speed and running ability could make him an ideal recruit for the Black Knights, who run the triple-option, a run-heavy offensive system.

Munoz is the seventh active high school football player from El Paso to receive an offer from a Division I FBS program. LJ Martin (Canutillo), DJ Crest and Tyrone McDuffie III (Parkland), Shay Smith (Franklin), Jayden Wilson (Austin) and Malcolm Anderson (Andress) are all being recruited by a bevy of D-1 programs.

Anderson also received an offer from Army on Tuesday, as the Black Knights made a run on some of El Paso’s top players. A versatile speedster at both running back and wide receiver who has been clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.3 seconds, Anderson also harbors offers from Navy and Texas State, in addition to a few FCS programs.

Thank you to the man upstairs. #AGTG After an AMAZING Conversation with @CoachJeffMonken and coach @MikeViti I am blessed and excited to receive an offer from @ArmyWP_Football !!!!! ⚫️🏴‍☠️ THANK YOU for the visit 🙏🏽🙏🏽@CoachTaylor_CT @superphenom06 pic.twitter.com/MBJFbi2pmy — malcolm anderson 3🌟 (@anderson_malll) April 26, 2022

Anderson had 1,514 total yards of offense in 2021, with 14 rushing touchdowns and 10 through the air. He was also a dynamic return man for the Golden Eagles, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, as well as an interception for a touchdown.

Don’t be surprised if more offers roll in for those players, or others like them from El Paso in the next few weeks and months.