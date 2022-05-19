EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Riverside baseball team finds itself in a very familiar spot.

For the second year in a row, the Rangers will play in the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals, as one of the 32 best teams in the state of Texas. Riverside will play Snyder in a three-game series at Midland College, beginning Friday night.

Snyder is a team the Rangers are familiar with. In Riverside’s run to the 4A Regional Semifinals in 2021, they beat Snyder in the Area round. Now, the Tigers are all that stand between the Rangers and a second straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Here we go!!



Regional Quarterfinals vs Snyder Tigers



All games at Midland Christensen Stadium (Midland College).



Game 1: Friday 7pm CST

Game 2: Saturday Noon CST

Game 3: after game 2 if necessary#BAM #riverside4ever @Fchavezeptimes @EPSports915 @4ATxHsBaseball pic.twitter.com/rHVyK8mLZ4 — Riverside Rangers Baseball (@rhsrangerbsb) May 16, 2022

Riverside advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals again in 2022 with an Area round sweep of Lubbock Estacado last week. Rangers head coach Rick Solis said the experience the team gained last year in their extended playoff run has been very helpful this year.

“I think last year’s experience is one of those things that now they understand we have to win every pitch. Now, when things don’t go our way, there’s no panic. We’ve been there before and it’s a matter of just winning from there on out,” said Solis.

The Rangers are also well-aware that a series win over Snyder would mean some history at Riverside, with a second straight trip to the Sweet 16.

“I never thought we would be this far, but we pushed each other. It’s been a great year for us and we’re hoping to keep it going,” said senior outfielder Dereck Nevarez.

The Rangers and Tigers open their Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal series at 7 p.m. CT on Friday in Midland. Games 2 and 3 will be Saturday, with game 2 beginning at noon CT.