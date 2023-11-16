MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) – Riverside suffered a 62-21 loss to Springtown in the UIL Class 4A Division I area round at Astound Broadband Stadium on Thursday.

FINAL: Springtown defeats Riverside 62-21 in 4A D1 Area Playoffs. Porcupines are on to the Regional Semifinals, Rangers season ends at 9-3. #txhsfb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 17, 2023

This is the second time in the last three years that Riverside has been bounced out of the playoffs by Springtown. Back in the 2021-22 season, Riverside fell 40-14 to Springtown in the regionals round of the playoffs.

The first quarter of the game was back and forth between the two teams. After going down 7-0 with 7:35 left on the clock, Riverside QB Derek Vasquez scored a rushing touchdown to make it a tie game at 7-7.

In the second quarter with 8:59 left in the first half, down 20-7, Riverside scored on a Vasquez to Carlos Rojas touchdown pass. Riverside still trailed 20-14 at that point of the contest.

After that score, Springtown scored 21 unanswered points to take a 41-14 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, Riverside’s Noah Ramirez scored a rushing touchdown to make it a 41-21 deficit. Springtown, again, went onto score 21 unanswered points which led them to the big 62-21 win over Riverside.

All but 12 teams in the state of Texas every year hear the same speech Gary Recoder is giving Riverside tonight. I’m sure it never gets easier to give. pic.twitter.com/dfhZ0kuTiV — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 17, 2023

Riverside finishes its 2023 season with a 9-3 overall record. That’s the Rangers’ fourth straight winning season under head coach Gary Recoder.