Riverside, Clint, Tornillo set for Round 3 of high school baseball playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — And then there were three. Just three local high school baseball teams remain in the playoffs as the Regional Quarterfinals begin on Thursday across the state of Texas.

In Class 4A, Riverside and Clint have both advanced to the third round of the playoffs and will look to punch their tickets to the Regional Semifinals (Sweet 16) with series wins this weekend. The Rangers will play Lubbock Estacado while the Lions will take on Andrews in best of three series.

Tornillo will play Littlefield in Class 3A. The Coyotes have advanced after series wins against Brownfield and Dimmitt.

Full Playoff Schedule (Regional Quarterfinals)

–Class 4A

Clint vs. Andrews (Alpine, Texas)

•Game 1: Thursday, 6 p.m. MT

•Game 2: Saturday, 1 p.m. MT

•Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Riverside vs. Lubbock Estacado (Fort Stockton, Texas)

•Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m. MT

•Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MT

•Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

–Class 3A

Tornillo vs. Littlefield (Monahans, Texas)

•Game 1: Thursday, 3:30 p.m. MT

•Game 2: 30 minutes after Game 1

•Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, 12 p.m. MT