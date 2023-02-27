EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Riverside (17-12, 8-0 District 1-4A) boys basketball is ready to go head-to-head with No. 17 Randall (25-9, 12-2 District 4-4A) in the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals at Andrews High School on Tuesday.

Riverside is coming off a 58-54 win over Midland Greenwood in the Class 4A Area round last week. It was the program’s first Area round win since 1998.

This year’s Riverside team has already made history, but they are aiming to make more when they face off with No. 17 Randall on Tuesday.

“They’ve always been giving it 100%, but they are just clicking right now and we’re clicking at the right time,” Riverside boys basketball head coach Javier Vela said. “It is going to be a challenge, but we’re ready for it.”

“We are playing it like every other game to be honest. We don’t want to think too much of it,” Riverside boys basketball senior guard Jaylen Dean said. “I know they’re going to underestimate us for sure because they’re a pretty good team but we’re not looking too much into it. We’re just going to play like every other game.”

Riverside will take on No. 17 Randall on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Andrews High School. Tipoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CST.