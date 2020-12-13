Resilient Eastwood comes up just short in Bi-District loss to Abilene

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Down 28 points entering the 4th quarter, Eastwood needed a miracle to defeat Abilene in the Class 6A DII Bi-District Playoffs. The Troopers almost got it, before faltering 42-35, their season coming to an end.

Eastwood was down 42-14 after three quarters , after the Eagles went on a 28-0 run spanning two quarters of play. However, the Troopers dug deep, scoring 21 straight points in the 4th quarter to get within a touchdown with two minutes to play.

Eastwood got a stop on 4th down with eight seconds left to give themselves a final chance at a miracle, but Andrew Martinez’s Hail Mary attempt was batted down by Abilene with no time remaining to preserve the Eagles’ win.

It wasn't a storybook ending for Eastwood, but much like their 2020 season, Troopers battled back from a 28-point deficit in the 4th quarter to pull within a touchdown of Abilene High. Eastwood comes up one play short in the end. #txhsfb@EastwoodSports @YsletaISD @EHSCoachLopez pic.twitter.com/HDpVUb0bVk — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) December 13, 2020

“You get a senior class that for four years has poured their heart and soul out into this program and then their senior year comes, and then you get COVID,” Eastwood head coach Julio Lopez said. “They don’t get Homecoming, they don’t get pep rallies, they don’t even get to be in school — yet, through it all, they found a way to have a great season.”

The Troopers finish the season at 7-1, with an undefeated record in the regular season and an outright District 1-6A championship.

“We came back and we fought. It was a rough season during COVID. These are my brothers and I’m so glad I got to finish my senior year with these guys,” Troopers senior wide receiver AJ Delgado said.

With Eastwood’s loss, five El Paso high school football teams remain in the hunt for a state championship after one round, all of them in Class 5A.

In Class 5A DI, Del Valle defeated Lubbock Monterey on Friday night in El Paso to advance to the Area round. In Class 5A DII, Burges, Canutillo, Horizon and Parkland all survived to see another week.

Below are the playoff pairings for the five El Paso teams that will play in the Area Playoffs next week:

Class 5A DI

Del Valle vs. Red Oak – Thursday, 1 p.m. MT, Big Spring

Class 5A DII

Horizon vs. Lubbock Cooper – Thursday, 5:30 p.m. MT, Pecos

Parkland vs. Canyon Randall – Thursday, 5:30 p.m. MT, Ratliff Stadium in Odessa

Canutillo vs. Grapevine – Friday, 5 p.m. MT, Big Spring

Burges vs. Wichita Falls Rider – Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Ratliff Stadium in Odessa