Remembering Coach Brown: a man of faith, family, friendship, and football

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The coaching community in El Paso and Southern New Mexico is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to his family, Charlie Brown, a longtime football coach who retired from Fabens High School last year, died on Saturday after a three-week battle with COVID-19.

Tonight after #SNFonNBC, a look back at the legacy of Charlie Brown, a longtime football coach who made lasting impacts in the lives of coaches across the Borderland. According to family, Coach Brown died on Saturday after a three week battle with COVID-19. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/k8gbXHTjMP — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 9, 2020

Brown taught science and physical education while coaching football at Burges, Socorro, Aledo High, El Paso High, Montwood, Santa Teresa, Cathedral, and Fabens before his retirement last year. He also coached in the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game for many years.

Condolences for Brown came in across the coaching community in El Paso Saturday night on social media.

“Great man one of the most positive influences in my life. A big reason on why I am in the coaching profession,” said Parkland head football coach Eric Frontz.

A great coach but a better man thankful for impact he had on me as a teen. Life lessons that helped me be the man and coach I am today. Rest In Peace Coach. 🙏 Prayers and condolences to the family. https://t.co/0RJvq3jLHt — COACH ERIC FRONTZ (@frontz_eric) November 7, 2020

“Mr. Brown was different. A model man on this earth. I enjoyed our talks at Santa T n during all star weeks. I luv u big guy n hope u can grant the family peace down here,” read a tweet from Del Valle assistant coach Klay Gardiner.

Brown’s father was a coach and his son, Donald, went on to coach football as well. They coached together at Santa Teresa and Fabens High School.

“His greatest achievement was marrying my mom 50 years ago. He loves her unconditionally and would always say, “I’m nothing without my sweetheart and eternal companion.” That’s who he is, a man of love and integrity, compassion and care. The master motivator and with a shout of “root hog or horse collar” he would lead the charge. He wouldn’t swear or belittle but could always let people know his frustration with a simple yell of “horse feathers or bull corn,” his son, Donald told KTSM.

This is my dad! The man who I love. He taught me to be a coach and I was super fortunate to have coached with him for 5 years at SANTA TERESA and Fabens and the EP ALL star game. He is my example and leaves a long legacy of greatness of which I will honor and strive to emulate. https://t.co/AuGoyfv6Ij — donald brown (@db_dougie) November 8, 2020

Brown was best described as the ultimate motivator. He was able to get through to kids and coaching colleagues alike.

“He was a great coach and he used his paltform to impact everyone in a positive way,” said former Del Valle head football coach Jesse Perales. “El Paso lost a great man today, but heaven gained an angel.”

While those closest to him are mourning, they know the lessons they learned from Brown will be lasting ones that are passed down from coach-to-coach.

“He would teach, not just football, but he would teach life lessons. He wanted to leave an impact as a human being,” said Fabens head football coach Jacob Belshe.

We lost a great man today! Charlie Brown was loved by so many here in EP! Such a great mentor and friend. You will be missed my great friend!@db_dougie @abrown05_EHS — Jacob Belshe (@jakebelshe) November 7, 2020

“His lasting message and image across the entire city — the gap that he fills — no matter what you go through, the fight doesn’t end,” said Brown’s son Donald.