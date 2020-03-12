Remainder of New Mexico state basketball tournament to be played without fans

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – With four presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in New Mexico on Wednesday, the NMAA went through with a decision to keep fans out of DreamStyle Arena in Albuquerque for the remainder of this week’s high school state basketball tournament.

NMAA spokesperson Sally Marquez said late Wednesday night that the closure of the arena to fans was a direct mandate from New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham. It comes after the organization has initially chosen to keep the tournament open to fans on Wednesday.

As part of the mandate, each team will only be allowed 20 people into the game. That number does not include families. A total of 100 people are allowed to be in DreamStyle Arena at a given time. Media are also not allowed to attend the games.

The games will be streamed on the NFHS Network, for a cost of $10.99.

Before the mandate came down, the top-seed Las Cruces boys advanced to Thursday’s Class 5A semifinals with a 51-46 win over 8-seed Clovis.

The Bulldawgs will play 12-seed Volcano Vista at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Volcano Vista upset 4-seed Onate 59-50 on Wednesday evening.