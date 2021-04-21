Reichman becomes Texas’ all-time winningest high school soccer coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following Del Valle’s run to the Final Four this past season, boys head soccer coach Bruce Reichman has become Texas’ all-time winningest high school soccer coach with 670 career wins, according to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Organization.

Congratulations to Bruce Reichman, El Paso Del Valle Boys Coach and TASCO Hall of Honor member, for becoming the all-time winningest coach in Texas HS soccer with 670 wins! pic.twitter.com/6d2nTKpOOp — TASCO (@tascosoccer) April 21, 2021

Reichman took over the program in 1987 and 34 years later, he has taken the Conquistadores to six Final Four appearances and two state championships in 2005 and 2008.

“Soccer is still a new thing to me — 34 years later and it’s still new to me,” said Reichman. “I keep learning and as long as you keep learning something it keeps you energized. That’s what happens around El Paso and in this state. There’s so many great coaches you can learn from every time you play them.”

With a career record of 670-194-16, Reichman surpasses Allen Baker who previously held the most wins with 656 at Klein High School. With over three decades of coaching to his name, Reichman isn’t ready to give up the gig just yet.

“It’s still in me,” said Reichman. “When the time comes when I can walk off a field after a loss and have it not bother me, that’s when I know I’m done. As long as it bothers me and I get heated up and upset at losses, I know that competitiveness is still in me and I want to keep going.”