EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Fresh off setting the all-time passing record at the University of Colorado, former Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez was at Del Valle High School on Friday afternoon, speaking to a large group of students.

An El Paso native and graduate of Del Valle, Montez' career at Colorado is over and he is now preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft, where he expects to be taken. Friday, he was back where it all started to offer advice to current Conquistadores.