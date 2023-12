EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2023 Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star game was held at the SISD Student Activities Complex on Saturday

92 of the best high school senior football players were split into two different teams via a draft and went head-to-head for one last time at the high school level.

The Red Storm managed to hold off the Blue Thunder for a 36-28 win after four quarters of play on Saturday.