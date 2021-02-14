Recruiting picking up steam for Andress’s Cooper

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Andress junior football star Jeremiah Cooper comes from an athletic family.

His brother Tristan played football at the University of Arizona, compiling over 100 tackles in four seasons with the Wildcats; his sister, Hannah, plays basketball at Western Colorado, and currently leads the Mountaineers in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21.

Now, it’s Jeremiah’s turn. He’s a dual threat at wide receiver and safety for the Eagles, and in recent days has gotten scholarship offers from ACC programs Boston College and Syracuse.

That’s not it; his first offer came from UTEP back in January, and he also harbors offers from Arkansas State and Rice. He gets it done in the classroom, too, and harbors multiple offers from Ivy League schools, including Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn and Yale.

Offensively for Andress in 2020, he scored 10 touchdowns in a variety of different ways. However, Cooper projects as a defensive back in college, and his 28 tackles plus five interceptions as a junior have caught the eye of a few Power 5 schools, with surely more to come. Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, a Burges alum, was the first Power 5 coach to extend a scholarship to Cooper.

The senior-to-be says he’s excited for his future, but he’s keeping it all in perspective.

“I just have to keep working. I have offers, but I also have a target on my back now,” Cooper said. “I have to keep working, get better and show why I have these offers. If I go to any of those schools, I’ll be going in as a defensive back, and it’ll be tough because I’m playing against the best players in the nation, but I just have to go play my game.”

Cooper is part of a talented El Paso Class of 2022 that also includes Burges running back Tavorus Jones. Jones has offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Texas, to name a few, and was also offered by Syracuse on the same day as Cooper.

As cool as it would be for a pair of Sun City stars to play together in western New York, Cooper said it’s just as great to see El Paso athletes getting the shine they deserve.

“We have a lot of ballers in the Class of 2022, and we’re going to represent El Paso for a long time,” Cooper said. “Tavorus is getting offers, I’ve never seen someone get those type of offers.”

Cooper told KTSM he’s been in contact with a couple college football powerhouses recently, including a historic program from the Big Ten, and another that recently played in the College Football Playoff. Hopefully, those offers, and many more come soon.

Expect a lot more from Cooper in the recruiting game, plus a big senior year in the fall of 2021 as he looks to continue the family tradition.