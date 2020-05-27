Ray Lewis sends inspirational video to Americas running back Aaron Dumas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis has a message for Americas running back Aaron Dumas – keep working.

The former Baltimore Ravens great sent an inspirational video message to the senior to be, who currently has 15 Division I offers. However, just one of those offers (Arizona State) is a Power-5 offer.

“Aaron Dumas, what’s going on, man? Listen here young man, let me tell you something – I’ll never forget when I was in high school. I think I outplayed everybody that I ever played against. Seriously, I used to have 18 tackles, 20 tackles, and 200 yards rushing,” said Lewis. “I actually did not have one scholarship offer. So, what I’m telling you is it’s never who you think should be looking at you. It’s always no matter who’s looking at you and whoever takes the chance on you, they know what they’re getting.”

This is beyond words nothing but a blessing @raylewis thank you 🙏🏾 https://t.co/8rnARfrj4h — Aaron Dumas (@AaronDumas22) May 27, 2020

Dumas rushed for 3,184 yards and 36 touchdowns last season as a junior. He currently holds offers from Air Force, Arizona State, Arkansas State, Fresno State, Houston, Illinois State, New Mexico, North Texas, Sam Houston, State, San Diego State, Southern University, SMU, Texas State, and UTEP.