Quartet of Cathedral football players sign to play at next level

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Due to COVID-19 cancellations, Cathedral High School played just one football game last fall, but that didn’t stop them from sending a quartet of players to the collegiate ranks.

A record four Fighting Irish seniors inked letters of intent to play college football in a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. Julio Hernandez and Aaron Tavizon are both going to Norwich University, a military school in Vermont.

Antonio Ontiveros is heading to Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas; the big one is offensive lineman Evans Bowling, who signed with the University of San Diego, a Division I FCS program.

“They told me I’ll have a chance to start freshman year,” Bowling said. “I’m their number one offensive line recruit. The guy whose position I would be playing is graduating. They want me to come in, gain weight of course, and hopefully start.”

The Toreros have won the Pioneer Conference in 9 of the last 10 seasons and have consistently made the FCS playoffs.