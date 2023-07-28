EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pebble Hills volleyball star Victoria Leyva announced her commitment to attend and play at the University of Hawai’i on Friday.

Leyva made the announcement on her social media pages.

The soon to be senior at Pebble Hills is one of five players on Hawai’i’s 2024 signing class right now. Hawai’i has a very successful volleyball program as it has won four national titles, finished as runner ups five times, and has made 16 Final Four appearances during its time in the NCAA and AIAW.

El Paso’s Victoria Leyva commitment to Hawaii volleyball program is huge. Hawaii has made NCAA and AIAW (before it transferred to ncaa) 47 times, won 4 national titles, been runner up 5 times, been to Final Four 16 times. — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) July 29, 2023

In three years at Pebble Hills as a defensive specialist/libero, Leyva has played 224 sets, collected 1,331 digs (5.9 D/S), 72 serve ace, and 164 kills.

Per her IG earlier today, Victoria Leyva announces her commitment to play for #HawaiiWVB.

From El Paso, Texas, the 5’7” Libero was the El Paso Times’ 2022 All-City Defensive Player of the Year.



An incoming HS Senior in ‘23, she’ll join the Bows’ 2024 5-player class@VLeyva_27 — Tiff (@tifferspxp) July 29, 2023

The 5-foot-7 product out of El Paso, Texas is set to enter her senior year at Pebble Hills this upcoming 2023-24 school year.