EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pebble Hills volleyball star Victoria Leyva announced her commitment to attend and play at the University of Hawai’i on Friday.
Leyva made the announcement on her social media pages.
The soon to be senior at Pebble Hills is one of five players on Hawai’i’s 2024 signing class right now. Hawai’i has a very successful volleyball program as it has won four national titles, finished as runner ups five times, and has made 16 Final Four appearances during its time in the NCAA and AIAW.
In three years at Pebble Hills as a defensive specialist/libero, Leyva has played 224 sets, collected 1,331 digs (5.9 D/S), 72 serve ace, and 164 kills.
The 5-foot-7 product out of El Paso, Texas is set to enter her senior year at Pebble Hills this upcoming 2023-24 school year.