El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, Pebble Hills senior quarterback Gael Ochoa announced his commitment to UNLV live on KTSM’s airwaves during the 6 p.m. show. Four days later, Ochoa made his commitment to UNLV official as he signed his National Letter of Intent.

Pebble Hills QB Gael Ochoa had signing party tonight. He’s headed to UNLV after stellar career at Pebble Hills pic.twitter.com/SBOVwrjkyp — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) December 23, 2023

Ochoa signed his NLI surrounded by family and friends at the Undisputed Craft House on Friday night.

Rebels’ offensive coordinator Brennan Marion offered Ochoa at the end of the 2023 college football season, just weeks before signing day. After Dimel was fired at UTEP and Scotty Walden was hired, the Miners re-offered Ochoa, but ultimately UNLV won out.

“UNLV was just great all around. The campus was beautiful. The education there is a really big thing. They are a really prestigious college in the business industry,” Ochoa said on Friday. “Coach [Brennan] Marion is one of the top – if not the top – offensive coordinator in the nation. I couldn’t deny that opportunity to be under his coaching and his guidance. UNLV is just a hot spot to be all around.”

So proud of @LilQuatrooo and how he has raised the standard for @PebbleHHS_FB pic.twitter.com/bMreXBxA1c — Mark Torres (@coachmarktorres) December 23, 2023

Ochoa threw for 2,107 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023, while rushing for 886 yards and three scores during his senior season at Pebble Hills. A four-year starter, he led the Spartans to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs as a junior in 2022.

Ochoa will enroll early at UNLV and head to Las Vegas in January.