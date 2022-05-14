AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Omer Ibrahim finished in second place in the 800 meters at the District, Area and Regional meets. He kept with tradition at State.

In his first trip to the state meet, the Pebble Hills junior ran to a silver medal on Saturday in the Class 6A 800m in a personal best time of 1:51.81. Americas high school senior Jared Laverty, who beat Ibrahim at the three previous meets, finished seventh in 1:55.16

Ibrahim was in third place at the bell and kept with his strategy from all of his previous 2022 meets: he held close to the leaders, let them do the work to carry him through the first 600 meters, then kicked hard down the stretch. Though he wasn’t able to catch gold medalist Darius Rainey of Humble Summer Creek, Ibrahim was pleased with his silver medal.

“At 150 meters, we started to sprint and I caught the guy. I couldn’t catch (Rainey), but that’s alright. It was a hell of a race,” Ibrahim said.

Pebble Hills’ Omer Ibrahim just took silver in the 6A boys 800m in 1:51.81. Americas’ Jared Laverty seventh in 1:55.16. #UILState @PHCrossCountry1 pic.twitter.com/y5KEqlnI7P — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 14, 2022

The son of former UTEP and Kuwait Olympic steeple chaser Bashir Ibrahim, Omer was ecstatic to be following in his father’s footsteps in winning big at a big meet. Bashir is now also Omer’s coach at Pebble Hills High School.

The PR time he ran in the 800 meters is less than a second slower than what his father’s PR in the event was when he was running professionally.

“It feels awesome. He just wants the best for me, he’s so happy to see me succeed in this. So it feels awesome and like a stepping stone for future years,” said Ibrahim.

Elsewhere on the track, Coronado junior Luis Pastor ran huge personal bests in the 1600 meters (4:11.34) and 3200 meters (9:03.83), finishing in fifth and fourth, respectively.

Luis Pastor said he also broke the Coronado 1600m record which was previously held by current UTEP track assistant coach Alan Culpepper, a 2-time Olympian. https://t.co/eTlw2tfV66 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 15, 2022

Pastor’s time in the 1600 meters broke the school record previously held by two-time Olympian Alan Culpepper, who is now an assistant track coach at UTEP. Pastor had been trying to break the record for awhile and was ecstatic on the track when he realized he’d done it at the state meet.

“People come here to PR, it’s a great track, it’s fast. To do that is something not a lot of high schoolers get to experience. To even run on this track is beautiful, it’s amazing,” said Pastor.

In the field, Eastlake senior Logan Villalva also PR’d in the discus, with a throw of 168 feet, 10 inches, good for fifth place in the competition.

Villalva has heard from a few different schools that he could potentially earn scholarships for throwing, including UTEP and UT-Arlington.

“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted but I’m grateful to represent for myself, my family and my school. At the end of the day, I’m happy with my performance,” said Villalva.

Eastlake’s Logan Villalva PR’d in the 6A discus with a throw of 168 feet, 10 inches, good for 5th place. He said UTEP and UT-Arlington have been in touch with him about potentially throwing in college. #UILState pic.twitter.com/eztwIjqgqa — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 14, 2022

In Class 1A, Elijah Gaines of nearby Van Horn set the 1A state record in the high jump with a leap of 6’10.

With Ibrahim taking silver, a total of four medals were won by three competitors from the Borderland – San Elizario’s Christopher Moreno won gold in the 4A 800m and Tornillo’s Angel Torres won gold and bronze in the 1600m and 3200m, respectively.

All three of those athletes, plus Pastor, Horizon high jumper Ricardo Leyva and Riverside’s Angel Munoz are juniors and could be back for some hardware in 2023.