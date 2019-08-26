Pebble Hills hungry after disappointing finish to 2018

A hot start to 2018 ended in disappointment for Pebble Hills. This fall, the Spartans are back looking to make amends.
Head Coach: Mark Torres
2018 Record: 5-6 (2-3)
Returning Starters O/D: 6/5
Impact Players: Sr. QB Sebastian Ochoa, Sr. WR Isaiah Davis, Jr. ATH Chaz Clemons, Jr. ATH Jalen Partida, Sr. CB Elijah Davis, Sr. DE Anthony Romero
2019 Outlook: The Spartans have qualified for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons after becoming a varsity program in 2016. Ochoa returns at quarterback and he will have plenty of targets to get the football to. The defense is looking to be more physical, with a number of high-powered offenses to slow down in the district.