Pebble Hills hungry after disappointing finish to 2018

A hot start to 2018 ended in disappointment for Pebble Hills. This fall, the Spartans are back looking to make amends.

Head Coach: Mark Torres

2018 Record: 5-6 (2-3)

Returning Starters O/D: 6/5

Impact Players: Sr. QB Sebastian Ochoa, Sr. WR Isaiah Davis, Jr. ATH Chaz Clemons, Jr. ATH Jalen Partida, Sr. CB Elijah Davis, Sr. DE Anthony Romero

2019 Outlook: The Spartans have qualified for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons after becoming a varsity program in 2016. Ochoa returns at quarterback and he will have plenty of targets to get the football to. The defense is looking to be more physical, with a number of high-powered offenses to slow down in the district.

